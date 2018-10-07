Hudson launches ‘Prevention is better than cure’ campaign

There is no clear-cut route to preventing disease, particularly as there is no hard and fast rule as to how to go about it. Initiatives to prevent a disease cannot be done in isolation and are effective when repeated consistently. Although, engaging in preventive measures is no guarantee for contracting disease, it is surely much better than not doing anything about it.

As the representatives of major sports brands, such as Nike, Asics, Under Armour, New Balance, GO Sport and Lotto, health and wellness are in Hudson’s DNA.

Hudson believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle by providing the market with the right equipment and clothing. Physical activity is a fundamental element in disease prevention. Hudson therefore seeks to encourage the society within which it operates to engage in physical activities, be it individually or as part of a team. It is for this reason that it has launched a ‘Prevention is better than cure’ campaign.

In light of Pink October, Hudson has put together a number of ways to help prevent cancer and these will be shared in their stores as well as on social media channels. In collaboration with popular Maltese personality Valentina Rossi, Hudson will also be offering pink items as gifts, from its various stores all throughout this month.

To continue encouraging physical activity, Hudson will be organising various exercise classes by Maltese trainers Leanne Bartolo, Kristen Borg, Ritianne Zahra and Denise Micallef at its GO Sport outlet.

For more information, visit any Hudson store or visit www.hudson.com.mt or ‘The Hudson Group Malta’ Facebook page.