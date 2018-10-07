HSBC Malta launches new international business service

HSBC Malta’s International Subsidiary Banking team led by Nicholas Elias (seated, centre) together with Michel Cordina (standing, centre).

HSBC Bank Malta has launched a new service aimed at international companies that have a presence and operate in Malta. This service is being provided via the bank’s International Subsidiary Banking proposition which ensures that HSBC customers worldwide receive the same level of service and a holistic understanding of their business and expansion plans throughout the bank’s global network.

To be able to service these international companies, HSBC Malta has set up a specialist team in Malta made up of five relationship managers and three analysts. This team is able to offer a comprehensive suite of corporate services, working alongside the bank’s Global Markets, Global Trade, Receivables Finance, Global Liquidity and Cash Management product partners.

“HSBC’s Commercial Banking and Global Banking customers can benefit from the bank’s global presence spanning across more than 50 territories including Malta. Corporate customer value from International Subsidiary Banking is growing substantially, evidencing the strength of HSBC’s global network,” said Michel Cordina, head of commercial banking of HSBC Malta.

The team is led by Nicholas Elias, who previously worked in corporate banking with HSBC in London, and who reports directly to Michel Cordina.

“The International Subsidiary Banking team in Malta has been set up as part of the global proposition aimed at servicing such clients. We serve and support our international business customers to the highest standards by leveraging local and international expertise while working with our internal product providers. We provide dedicated relationship management which allows us to gain a meaningful understanding of our clients’ businesses and the industries within which they operate,” said Mr Elias, HSBC Malta’s head of international business.

“We are proud to be part of the HSBC International Subsidiary Banking proposition and to actively help promote Malta to our international customers as an attractive location for expansion,” he added.