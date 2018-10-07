Giving for Good month

From left: Nikolai Calleja, Martin van Kan, Adrian Mamo and Michael Borges with some of the Ursuline Sisters after the presentation of various items as part of the Giving for Good campaign.

Last month, InterContinental Malta and Holiday Inn Express organised a number of activities for the ‘IHG Giving for Good’ campaign. September was dedicated to colleagues coming together to make a positive change through volunteering, taking care of the environment and activities focused on health, fitness and well-being.

Some of the activities included staff members spending a couple of afternoons helping out at the Malta Horse Sanctuary and sunset hikes in the north of the island. The biggest initiative throughout the month, was ‘Bags2School’.

Donations were collected from both the staff and guests staying at the hotels, for the purchasing of school supplies such as new backpacks for children at the St Rita and St Angela orphanages, run by the Ursuline Sisters.

Area general manager Martin van Kan said: “One of the most humbling campaigns ever experienced. Seeing the joy on the children’s faces when presenting the gifts encourages the staff and myself to continue organising such events and get involved in doing good.”