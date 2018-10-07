Get noticed with Fastsigns in Malta

Fastsigns, a leading global sign, graphics and visual communication franchise that takes care of branding needs, has been ranked first in the Business Services/Signs category and 95th overall in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500.

Fastsigns has also been labelled a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for the fifth consecutive year, as well as first in Franchisee Satisfaction by the Franchise Business Review in 2016 and, more recently, named in its innovative franchise brands list.

After the successful establishment of their UK franchise, Fastsigns has confirmed that its services would shortly be available in Europe, entrusting this venture to Famalco Group. The Maltese group will oversee the opening of 16 Fastsigns shops throughout Malta, Italy and Greece, with the first set to open in the first quarter of 2019.

Mark Jameson, executive vice president of franchise support at Fastsigns, praised Famalco by saying: “The team at Famalco Group brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, and we’re confident they’ll be valuable partners in our European expansions efforts.”

Fastsigns Malta will be overseen by Omar Gauci, representative for Fastsigns projects in Malta. Mr Gauci has been trained by Fastsigns in Texas, where he was introduced to CEO Catherine Monson and given ‘foundation classes’ to learn the brand operations first hand.

Fastsigns vice president of franchise support Jim Howe visited Malta to discuss how Fastsigns Malta and Famalco Group would continue moving forward in 2019.

For more information, call 2339 2339 or visit www.famalco.net.