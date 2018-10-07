Advert
Sunday, October 7, 2018, 00:01

Fino celebrates new collection with party

Robert Desira Buttigieg, Michelle Calleja, Chris Calleja, Yvonne Desira Buttigieg, Tina Camenzuli and Joe Camenzuli.

A new collection party was held at Fino’s lifestyleshowroom in Mrieħel to celebrate newly arrived items from fine brands such as Ditre Italia, Cattelan Italia, Ligne Roset and Tomasella.

The New Victorians, known for their strong collaboration with Fino, entertained the guests, performing some of their very popular songs. Colin Fitz acted as DJ and compere.

There were about 250 guests, including suppliers of the new collection. Busy Bee took care of the finger food while Charles Grech was in charge of the bar.

Joanna Fino, managing director Jean Carlo Fino and Kristina Fino.Joanna Fino, managing director Jean Carlo Fino and Kristina Fino.

