Express Trailers event to launch new engineering company

From left: Paul Vella, Nazzareno Vella, George Vella, Alfred Vella, Nicolas Le from Hammar, Sebastian Vella, Franco Azzopardi, Tommy Tuong Nguyen from Hammar, Francis Vella, Joseph Vella and Saviour Vella.

Express Trailers recently hosted an event in its industrial yard to commemorate 15 years of collaboration with global side-loader manufacturer Hammar Maskin.

Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers, introducing the new company.

Besides celebrating this anniversary, the event also served as a platform to formally announce the new company Express Trailers Engineering Ltd.

Express Trailers chairman and CEO Franco Azzopardi commended the Vella brothers for their vision, hard work and resourcefulness. He praised all the people at Express Trailers for their passion and commitment towards the company and said the setting up of Express Trailers Engineering Ltd took Express Trailers back to its roots of “resourcefulness and propensity in mechanics”.

Express Trailers Engineering Ltd will be operating under the leadership of Noel Vella, who is a family member. He will be leading a team of 25 tradesmen who will be focused on the work commissioned by Hammar, namely the rebuilding and reconditioning of side-loaders, as well as on the servicing of Express Trailers’ heavy equipment.