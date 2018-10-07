Experience and innovation under one roof

Frank Salt Real Estate director Grahame Salt on the panel at thefireside talk.

Malta’s official blockchain summit kicked off on October 3 at the Carissa Lounge of the InterContinental Malta.

Sponsored by Frank Salt Real Estate, the evening kicked off with a fireside talk entitled ‘Malta: A small island-nation with global ambition’, during which Grahame Salt, shareholder and director of Frank Salt Real Estate Group, was a speaker.

The other speakers on the panel were entrepreneur and fintech expert Abdalla Kablan, parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri, Christian Ellul, director at E&S Group, and Imogen Heap, founder of Mycelia. Rachel Wolfson, crypto journalist at Bitcoin Magazine, Forbes and The Merkle, hosted this eclectic group of panellists.

Following the talks, a reception party hosted by Frank Salt Real Estate, got crypto friends started for the exciting agenda that lay ahead for the duration of the summit. Frank Salt Real Estate and senior consultants were present to network and introduce the company and its services to all blockchain attendees looking to set up their operations in Malta. These same consultants were also present on the exhibiting floor on October 4 and 5, in both the general and VIP areas.

“We firmly believe that Frank Salt Real Estate has the necessary qualities to service the local and foreign blockchain community in Malta.

“The company has also embarked on various initiatives to ensure that it is recognised as the real estate leader in the emerging blockchain industry,” said Grahame Salt.

Among the initiatives under way, 30 top Frank Salt Real Estate consultants and managers recently attended tailored training at The Hub, PwC Malta, to gain an understanding of blockchain and the impact it will have across industries locally and across the globe.

Another exciting endeavour for the Frank Salt Real Estate Group is its partnership with Angel Labs, a US-based investor accelerator. By means of this joint venture, they will be launching Europe’s first blockchain-focused real estate tech fund. Together, the two companies will reach out to blockchain entrepreneurs seeking investment to potentially make use of the fund for their start-ups.