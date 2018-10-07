SsangYong’s 4x4 Rexton

Ever since the recent wave of success by the Tivoli, a contemporary Crossover Utility Vehicle, one of Korea’s oldest and most experienced brands, SsangYong has firmly kept its pedal to the metal and invested heavily into their new 4x4 Rexton.

Designed to deliver more in every aspect of design and drive, the Rexton has already been named ‘4x4 of the year’ by none other than the 4x4 Magazine, and with good reason. The large SUV is a smarter and classier version of the previous model.

The new body sits on a frame chassis built with high tensile steel. Up front, a chrome bar runs the length of the grill, giving the face of the car a smart, modern and fresh look. A sharp shoulder line connects the well-defined characteristics of the front and rear wheel arches, refining the car’s profile. The rear of the car boats highly detailed tail lights that blend into the spacious trunk. SsangYong has crafted an exterior truly inspired by the ‘Dignified Motion’ of the Korean company’s design language, achieving both balance and control.

When it comes to the interior of the Rexton, SsangYong has gone above and beyond. Designed with the intention to be easy both on the eye and mind, and ensuring a relaxing space that feels good and thinks smart, everything inside the Rexton is positioned to be instinctively natural and refreshingly pleasant.

Quilted black or ivory nappa leather trim, the Rexton commands a number of technological features such as multi-adjustable seating, automated air-conditioning, ambient night lighting, climate control and the supervision cluster, ensuring drivers have all function they need, as well as an ingenious array of essential and safety features displayed simply on the large seven-inch LCD screen.

As expected, the Rexton also offers an excess of space. Drivers are pampered with a wide range of adjustment function to ensure they are in their most preferred position. The Rexton also has a boot with unsurprisingly vast amounts of space and plenty of room in the back seats for passengers to stretch their legs, comfort within the vehicle is assured.

Engineers at SsangYong are highly fluent in the construction process and design requirements behind building an exceptional 4x4. The world renowned specialists for over 60 years in the four-wheel drive experience at SsangYong, have incorporated this know-how into producing the truly the impressive Rexton SUV that walks the walk and talks the talk.

