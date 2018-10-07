Cluttons forms association in Malta

Joanna Leverett

Cluttons will be working with Dhalia Real Estate as its local Associated Partners. Joanna Leverett, Cluttons’ head of international residential markets, said: “We are very excited to form an association with Dhalia. Malta has strong connections with the UK and we look forward to offering our clients access to this important market.”

Dhalia Real Estate chairman Chis Grech said: “Together with Cluttons, Dhalia will be bringing fresh access to Malta’s high-end real estate market to clients around the globe. Our association with Cluttons was prompted by Malta’s strengthening residential sales markets, where capital values increased by 13.6 per cent year on year in Q1 2018 and with strong rental yields of four to six per cent. Furthermore, Malta recorded the second highest property price growth in Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index recording 13.6 per cent growth y-o-y in Q1 2018, with other key European markets recording much steadier growth rates of three to five per cent.

This strategic partnership between Cluttons and Dhalia brings access to the important second home and investment market within Malta, promoting cross-border residential and commercial investment opportunities throughout the UK and internationally.

Dhalia has been a leader in the Maltese property market for over 36 years; it is an established and trusted local market expert offering best-in-class property across a range of prices. This association facilitates the exchange of knowledge, specialised skills and key services.

In Malta, growing demand from both local and international buyers is being driven by a strong rental market meeting the needs of a growing population. The financial services and gaming industries are attracting a significant number of people relocating to the island. In addition, limited land supply and a particularly cautious and stable banking system are contributing to a strong property market.

Cluttons offers an exceptional depth of property knowledge from a diverse group of experts, with a focus on delivering outstanding commercial results for clients. It provides a wide range of commercial and residential property services, including residential sales and leasing, commercial agency, asset management, valuation, corporate services, telecoms and consultancy – through a network of offices in the UK and internationally.

The Maltese government supports foreign individuals through several residency and citizenship programmes, providing significant tax advantages. Malta is also a gateway to the EU.

With several major residential and commercial projects being announced in Malta to meet the demand from international buyers, and with Valletta the Capital of Culture for Europe 2018, international interest in Malta is at an all-time high.

Whether managing the portfolio of a global technology giant, offering funding advice, selling land, valuing an unusual property or letting a home, Cluttons delivers ideas and solutions that add value to its clients’ assets. Cluttons’ UK residential offering is London-focused, attracting investors from across the globe. In addition, its commercial proposition understands the dynamics at play in the future of the office sector, delivering insights and value to investors, landlords and tenants.

Clients range from international corporates and institutional investors to private individuals and families.