Like The Beatles in concert

Beatlemania is hitting Malta. It’s the magical 1960s again, when four young lads took the world by storm. Back then, millions around the world followed The Beatles through Radio Shows and TV appearences. The band sold millions of records and albums around the globe at a time when internet wasn’t even a dream.

Till this very day, songs by The Beatles are played over a million times a day through online means such as Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and You Tube.

It wasn’t just about music. It was about creating an experience which merged legendary lyrics with great music and fun.

Like The Beatles are as close to the Fab Four as you can get- Ed Petrie, The BBC

Like the Beatles will feature one of the most exciting official Beatles tribute bands around. Dubbed the UK’s most authentic Beatles band, entertaining audiences all over the British Isles and Europe for more than a decade, and using authentic instruments and costumes, Like The Beatles will recreate the same energy and atmosphere The Beatles generated years ago.

The concert will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 8 and 9.

Tickets (€20/€25/€30) can be purchased by calling 2180 1403 (office hours) or online – https://www.showshappening.com/ Yevents/Like-The-Beatles

The event is being organised by Y Events, part of Y Ltd.