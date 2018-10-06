Advert
Irish PM says still 'fair bit of work' to do in Brexit talks

But says early deal is important

Ireland's PM Leo Varadkar is welcomed by European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Saturday that he is hopeful that there will be decisive progress in the next two weeks to conclude a Brexit deal but that there is still more work to be done.

"There will be a summit in two weeks that will be a time for us to take stock. I would be hopeful at that point that there would be decisive progress allowing us to conclude an agreement by November," Varadkar told reporters after EU negotiators expressed increased optimism in recent days.

"That remains to be seen yet. I think there is a fair bit of work to be done. It's increasingly important that we conclude a deal sooner rather than later."

