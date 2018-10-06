Advert
Saturday, October 6, 2018, 05:00

Watch: Verlander, Astros start strong, top Indians in MLB's ALDS opener

Brewers blank Rockies, take 2-0 lead in NLDS

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) hands the baseball to manager AJ Hinch (14) during a pitching change in the sixth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) hands the baseball to manager AJ Hinch (14) during a pitching change in the sixth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman slugged his fifth career postseason home run. and Justin Verlander delivered a strong start for the Houston Astros, who claimed Game 1 of their American League Division Series against the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Friday.

Bregman was the first of four Astros to smack solo home runs, with George Springer and Jose Altuve adding back-to-back homers in the fifth inning off Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (0-1). Catcher Martin Maldonado added a leadoff homer to ignite the Astros' two-run seventh.

The Astros have recorded seven four-or-more homer games in the postseason, the previous instance coming in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series when they slugged five against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Houston took a 1-0 series lead with Game 2 set for Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin and four relievers combined on a six-hitter Friday afternoon as the host Milwaukee Brewers rode dominant pitching to a second straight low-scoring win in the National League Division Series, 4-0 over the Colorado Rockies.

With the home team having prevailed in a pair of indoor pitchers' duels, the scene shifts to hitter-friendly Denver for Game 3 in the best-of-5 series on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas, the hero of Milwaukee's Game 1 with a walk-off single in the 10th, scored one run and drove in another to highlight the Brewers' offense.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Keane opens fire on Manchester United 'cry babies'

  2. Watch: #MeToo movement gave Ronaldo accuser 'courage' to come...

  3. Watch: Juventus support Ronaldo as sponsors concerned on rape...

  4. Kristensen, Failla back in Malta squad

  5. Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad again

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed