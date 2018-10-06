Watch: Red Sox strike early, hold off Yanks in ALDS opener

Chris Sale pitched effectively into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run in the first and the Boston Red Sox opened the American League Division Series by holding on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday night.

In his second career postseason start, Sale (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Limited to about 100 pitches, Sale threw 93 while getting eight strikeouts and issuing a pair of walks.

The ace left-hander was lifted after allowing a single to Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth, and the Red Sox's bullpen held on for the final 11 outs.