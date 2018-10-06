Advert
Saturday, October 6, 2018, 21:36

Watch: Red Sox strike early, hold off Yanks in ALDS opener

Chris Sale pitched effectively into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run in the first and the Boston Red Sox opened the American League Division Series by holding on for a 5-4 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Friday night.

In his second career postseason start, Sale (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Limited to about 100 pitches, Sale threw 93 while getting eight strikeouts and issuing a pair of walks.

The ace left-hander was lifted after allowing a single to Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth, and the Red Sox's bullpen held on for the final 11 outs.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Juventus support Ronaldo as sponsors concerned on rape...

  2. Updated: Wins for Arsenal and Milan, Seville upset

  3. Updated: No changes in Vella's U-21 squad

  4. Fontanella inspires in-form City to victory

  5. Watch: Tardy McGregor angers Nurmagomedov ahead of showdown

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed