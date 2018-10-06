What’s in a question? - Aleander Balzan

This week’s Question Time (When will Malta again have one national day and which should it be?) gives me the opportunity to note the manner in which this space is sometimes being managed by the editorial staff.

Not because the question lacks importance. However, it was already put forward on March 31, when Malta celebrated Freedom Day. On behalf of the Labour Party it was answered by Annemarie Calleja, a LEAD participant, who articulated a very valid argument that can still be found online (https://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20180331/opinion/question-time-call-for-national-consensus.674922).

During the past months, some well-versed readers have been insisting with me that the selected questions were intended to put more pressure on the government. I always argued one must accept that situation as it is quite normal to have more scrutiny on a government, rather than on the Opposition. However, recent decisions might suggest that, often, it may go beyond that reasoning. For instance, we have just been informed that, as from October, Question Time will no longer be based on an article by the government and an article by the Opposition. Instead, the Opposition will be represented twice, despite the fact that there is one government and one Opposition in Parliament as established by court and various rulings by the Speaker.

Even worse, the Times of Malta took an editorial decision to change today’s original question. Originally, this week’s Question Time had to tackle the need for the country to have a Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Since that question was sent, there was an agreement between the government and the Opposition on the nomination of George Hyzler to be appointed as commissioner.

The Labour Parliamentary Group sent a strong institutional message by accepting the suggestion made by the leader of the Opposition even though the government has a strong majority. However, it seems that whoever coordinates Question Time was not interested anymore.

Is it so difficult to give some credit to this government?

A simple Google search would show that the Times of Malta always gave importance to this role with various reports but the interest seems to have faded once the appointment was made.

No matter such change of heart, having a Commissioner for Standards of Public Life is another unprecedented good-governance law in our country. We have, once again, upped scrutiny on politicians, introducing a high standard by which we must abide. Our country chose to live by the very European ideal that not everything should be solely decided by the government but more powers should be given to people and their representatives.

However, it seems that the editorial team of Question Time preferred to repeat a question already asked back in March instead of keeping its own original question on a theme that will be discussed and voted upon later this month.

If I may ask: Is it so difficult to give some credit to this government?

Editorial note: For the record, all the questions are drafted by the editor of this newspaper, though suggestions by the political parties themselves and the public are, of course, accepted.

The question about the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life was drafted before the appointment was made and was meant to find out why it was taking so long to fill such an important office. It was dropped precisely because the question as drafted became superfluous.

We may eventually ask why such cross-party appointments are so rare. But we certainly could not ask ‘Parliament is sitting again but the promised Commissioner for Standards in Public Life if still elusive. Why?’ as per original question.

The Labour Party laments that “Question Time will no longer be based on an article by the government and an article by the Opposition”.

It must be noted that the questions are sent to the parties represented in Parliament, which are now three, the Labour, Nationalist and Democratic parties, and not to the government and the Opposition.

This newspaper felt the issue of a single national day should be addressed again in view of what a Labour councillor wrote on the Times of Malta recently and subsequent reactions.

Finally, the Labour spokesman says that “some well-versed readers” insisted with him the selected questions were intended to put more pressure on the government.

He accepts it is “normal” to have more scrutiny on a government rather than on the Opposition. Still, a question set to be addressed later this month is: “What can the State do to ensure the country has an effective Opposition, which appears to be in crisis?”

The Times of Malta hopes th Labour Party will continue contributing to the Question Time feature.

Aleander Balzan is director of communications, Labour Party.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece