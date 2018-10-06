Watch: Banksy painting self destructs after selling for more than €1.1 million

A stencil spray painting by elusive artist Banksy shredded itself after it was sold for more than £1m (€1.1 million) in what appears to be one of the most bizarre stunts in art history.

The framed Girl With Balloon, one of Banksy's best known works, was auctioned by Sotheby's in London.

Shortly after being sold, the canvas passed through a shredder installed in the bottom of the frame, stunning the scores of people in the hall.

It was a planned stunt though, as Banksy went on social media saying "Going, going gone" as the shredding happened.

Alex Branczik, one of the bosses at Sotheby's, the shop where the painting was sold, said "It appears we just got Banksy-ed."