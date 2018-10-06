Use spaces in schools as care centres for elderly in Cottonera, document proposes

A strategy for the Cottonera area was published Saturday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Vacant spaces in primary schools could be used as day and night care centres for the elderly, a public consultation document on the Cottonera area proposed.

A survey among Cottonera residents found many lamented they had to leave their locality to access health care services and elderly care facilities.

The document on the Cottonera strategy, published Saturday, attempts to address several aspects of the area, not least its lack of business growth and housing.

The strategy conceded the area has "substandard housing" that has a negative effect on the community and recommended the use of vacant property to reverse the trend.

The strategy recommended capitalising on the Cottonera as a tourist attraction and providing jobs in residential zones in order to improve comparatively "stymied" business growth.

It also recommended the regeneration of Fort Ricasoli, the largest fort on the island, which has long needed urgent action. NGO Wirt il-Kalkara had warned it could cost €50 million to regenerate the fort.

The public consultation document also suggests a new entity to be set up to monitor the implementation of the Cottonera strategy. The entity would be made up of various ministerial representatives.

The consultation document will be open until November 16. You can read it here.