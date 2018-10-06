Advert
Saturday, October 6, 2018, 06:58

Today's front pages - October 6

These are the main stories featured in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that parents will be given a “logistical solution” for
their children this weekend, ahead of a planned nationwide teachers’ strike on Monday. It also says that data showing that 27 people were reportedly sleeping rough over the past five years is a far cry from reality.

In-Nazzjon reports that a court of appeal had confirmed that Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta had a conflict of interest by being appointed to head investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. 

The Malta Independent says the government had withdrawn controversial amendments in a final appeal to the teachers' union. 

L-orizzont quotes the General Workers Union addressing the extraordinary general congress marking the 75th anniversary of the union. 

