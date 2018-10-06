Pink magazine pays tribute to Daphne

A year after the unsolved murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the October issue of Pink magazine honours the fearless investigative journalist by gathering friends, colleagues and family to paint the true human picture of the, until this day, vilified woman.

In a heartfelt article, they talk about their favourite memories and important conversations, answering hard questions on what they wish they could have told her before she was assassinated, what they miss most about her and whether they have any hope for justice.

The magazine, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, also interviews Italian Repubblica journalist Federica Angeli, who lives under constant police protection for having investigated the Roman Mafia and who recently received a prestigious award dedicated to Caruana Galizia.

In Dyslexia Awareness Month, Malta’s magazine for women focuses on the positive side of this “learning difficulty”, which brings with it creativity and perseverance. Young dyslexics talk openly about the hurdles they face and how they have changed their challenges into successes.

This month, the leading fashion magazine features not one but two photos shoots, bringing two contrasting styles back to back for the colder months ahead.

It also learns about the sustainable side of fashion and upcycling through the work of a stylist who has created a capsule collection out of used pink clothes that have been modelled by digital influencers to raise awareness of breast cancer in the month dedicated to the disease.

Readers are also offered a look at the inspiring street styles, hot of Milan Fashion Week, to keep abreast with the latest trends that seem to have no more boundaries and rules.

Pink is a monthly magazine, published by Allied Newspapers Ltd.