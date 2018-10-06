No action yet against shadow minister accused of selling certificates

Stephen Spiteri (right) addressing a news conference

The Nationalist Party will not take action against Shadow Health Minister Stephen Spiteri pending the outcome of an inquiry into alleged unethical practices by the Medical Council.

A public hearing before the council has been set for October 15, after media reports claimed Dr Spiteri was selling medical sick leave certificates for €5 each without even seeing patients.

An investigation by Lovin Malta had last year revealed the alleged racket at a pharmacy in Kalkara where Dr Spiteri is the resident doctor.

Several phone calls had been made on behalf of ‘patients’ wanting a medical certificate, without visiting the doctor.

“Just come here and we will write a paper for him with your details, you pay €5 and then you come for it at about 7pm, tomorrow though, because he won't be here,” the pharmacy was quoted as having told journalists.

Dr Spiteri has denied selling the certificates or that he was involved in any wrong doing. Repeated attempts to contact him proved unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the PN told the Times of Malta that Dr Spiteri denied all allegations.

Dr Spiteri has been practicing in the medical profession for more than 25 years to the highest standards, the PN said.

"The Nationalist Party shall wait for the conclusions of the Medical Council before commenting any further," the spokesperson said.

Dr Spiteri was appointed Shadow Health Minister by former leader Simon Busuttil, replacing Claudette Buttigieg who was appointed Deputy Speaker.

In 2011, Times of Malta had revealed how Dr Spiteri had missed 81 per cent of parliamentary sittings, making him the MP who missed most sittings that year.