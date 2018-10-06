Church property to become food bank

The food bank will be located in Ħamrun.

The Church has transferred a property in Ħamrun to help distribute food to the poor and those at risk of poverty.

The property which was given to the Malta Food Bank Foundation for a definite period of time was previously used by Dar Fra Diegu as a food store.

The Archdiocese also committed itself to carry out structural works to support this initiative. Following the works which started this week, MFBF will provide the necessary equipment, such as shelving and machinery, as well as human resources for this initiative to be run on a voluntary basis.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi during the meeting.

The Malta Food Bank Foundation, which has been affiliated with the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) since 2011, will work as a bridge between the food supply chain donating surplus food and NGOs helping the most deprived to have access to the fundamental right to food.

This activity is essential in order to improve the sustainability of food systems and to prevent food waste.

During a meeting at the Archbishop’s Curia, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi who presided over the agreement said this is another project through which the Church in Malta is responding in a tangible way to the reality of poverty in Malta.

Irene Schembri, chairperson of the Malta Food Bank Foundation, said the service offered by the food bank will follow the teachings of Pope Francis who said that: “This culture of waste has also made us insensitive to wasting and throwing out excess foodstuffs, which is especially condemnable when, in every part of the world, unfortunately, many people and families suffer hunger and malnutrition”.



