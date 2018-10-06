Wonders never cease

It is a fact that permits are being given in many non-ODZ territories. However, the proposal for the construction of four residences in an ODZ area in Bidnija (PA 07052/18) in return for dismantling an existing pig farm in Żebbuġ (Malta) is really crazy.

This applicant has obviously jumped on the bandwagon hoping that even this application, which goes against any planning rule in Malta, will be accepted by the Planning Authority. ODZ means outside development zone and, as such, should not be touched or bartered. Hopefully, this application will not be approved for if it is it will open the floodgates for many to exchange their farmland in one village for the building of villas in Malta’s pristine villages and, why not, in Sliema and St Julian’s.