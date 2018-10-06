I know I have no right to interfere in British politics but if I were a British citizen I will vote for Brexit because that means I will have my country back, free from the jaws of Brussels.

The European Union today is not the same as when it was set up. It is not even the same as when Britain had joined. Today, the EU is a giant of different values, races and cults under the command of Jean-Claude Junker and Donald Tusk, with Angela Merkel and Emanuel Macron dictating from the wings.

It is indeed a pity the British people have to ask: is it worth it? And here I would like to ask the British people whether it is not worth choosing their own representatives to govern them from Westminster. Does it not pay British politicians that what they decide at Westminster is no longer dropped in Brussels? Is it not worth it that Britons, and only the Britons, would again control who is allowed into the country and who can leave?

After reading all this, I know Britons would wonder why I did not mention my country, which is an EU member. That’s true, but I will not suggest that Malta should leave. My country is very small and, in my opinion, it will be madness if we leave. Yet, I am not happy with some of its decisions.

It is a pity to see foreigners and, sometimes, even locals allow Maltese to go to the dogs, with the local authorities helping them.

Where are Alcide De Gasperi, Konrad Adenauer and the rest? What would they say if they see Juncker’s and Tusk’s Europe?