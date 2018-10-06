Calling all visitors

They must visit Sliema.

So much is happening that puts it at the forefront of modern, dynamic Malta. The noise, the drills, the cranes, the dust. They will love it. Tall, glorious concrete towers now hover over our skyline.

We are building for the future.

Our old villas and houses frankly bored everybody. Finally, common sense has prevailed. Who needs charming Maltese houses when you can have giant blocks of flats.

What’s not to love? If you are a concrete addict, come to Sliema now while there is still space to walk around.

While most apartment blocks hover at six floors, the new proposed hotel will be huge. Eleven storeys, to be exact – if they get their way. See for yourselves – PA 06128/18. With the Planning Authority in its current gung-ho mood, planning permission is unlikely to be refused.

You will never be bored in Sliema. Just sit at your window for free entertainment. Watch people scream or attack each other over a parking space. Hotels are being built without parking spaces. I hear policies are also being changed soon and I wonder for whose benefit.

Talking of windows, many residents in Sliema now look out at grey concrete walls a mere two metres away. Lucky devils. Seaviews are so yesterday... so old-fashioned. On another note, if you know of any houses left in Sliema without Air BnB do let me know.