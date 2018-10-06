Bullying ‘advice’

Recently, it was reported that bullying at one tertiary institution is rife at all levels. Unfortunately, bullying is very common, alive and kicking. Most of us were teased or bullied because we were tall, short, fat, thin or used glasses.

Students are told what to buy and are even given all specifications.

The most arrogant bullying occurs at tertiary level; students are expected to repeat whatever the teacher/lecturer says, and if one breaches such an edict, one can rest assured one will fail the exam.

Students reading for a typical course are ‘advised’ - and such ‘advice’ is emphasized - what to buy, where to print their assignment and where not to.

The students are being tested whether they are following advice. All of us can guess what happens if it is found students do not do what they are ‘advised’. The more the students spend and follow the ‘advise’ blindly, the higher the mark.

The authorities should look into the matter and try to eradicate this problem. One can try to eradicate bullying among students but bullying as practised by teachers/lecturers must be penalised.

In Malta, what the teacher/lecturer ‘advises’ is gospel truth, which one must follow or will be doomed to fail.