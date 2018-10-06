Hibernians seal Tarxien rout in derby

Hibs players celebrate one of their goals against Tarxien Rainbows. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 2

Wimmer 19

Falzon 90

HIBERNIANS 4

Fonseca 4, 55 pen.

Taylon 64

Degabriele 68

Hibernians’ offensive trio dismantled neighbouring rivals Tarxien 4-2 at the National Stadium, yesterday.

In fact, Taylon, Tiago Fonseca and Jurgen Degabriele, who formed the offensive line, played part in all goals which helped Hibs earn their second straight victory and join Valletta and Balzan at 12 points.

Hibernians made the perfect start as after Tiago Fonseca came close to unlock the score inside the first two minutes with a close-range shot, the Brazilian forward turned a Jurgen Degabriele low cross into goal on minute 4 to put the Paolites ahead.

Although Sanderra’s team might have enjoyed more possession, Borg’s clan got themselves back into the tie when Ricardo Faria notched the ball towards Wimmer and the former Karlsruhe player hit a low drive to restore parity.

With 54 minutes on the clock, Hibs were awarded a penalty after Daniel Zerafa looked to have handled the ball inside the area. Brazilian Fonseca took charge of the kick, scoring his fourth goal in six outings for Hibernians.

On minute 64, Hibs extended their lead with Taylon. Mbong received the ball in the middle of the field and with great awareness, sprayed a perfectly-weighted through ball on the feet of Taylon as the Brazilian netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

Three minutes later, Taylon chalked up his second assist this season as he unlocked Jurgen Degabriele inside the eighteen and the Malta U-21 player fired the ball into the far post to seal the three points for Sanderra’s team.

In the closing stages of the game, Daren Falzon pulled one back for Tarxien with a splendid free-kick but Hibs were already home and dry as they claimed the spoils with a 4-2 victory.

Hibernians' Fonseca, who netted a brace, was the BOV Player of the match.