Gżira beat Qormi to go three points clear

Gżira's Haruna Garba lines up a shot against Qormi. Photo: Jonathan Borg

GŻIRA UNITED                  1

Garba 79

QORMI                             0

Gżira United moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings when they edged past Qormi 1-0 at the Tedesco Stadium.

The first half was devoid of scoring opportunities.
Gżira threatened after 12 minutes when Juan Corbalan saw his shot finishing over.

Their next chance came a minute from the break when Corbalan sped inside the area but his low drive was parried away by Jamie Azzopardi.

Maroons maintained the pressure and a cross-shot by Cohen was parried by Azzopardi on the 58th minute.

In a swift counter-attack for Qormi, a minute later, Michael Camilleri served Tensior Gusman who controlled the ball well but concluded wide.

Twenty minutes from time, Qormi ended in ten men as Gusman was sent off for passing remarks to the match officials.

Gzira finally managed to break the deadlock on the 79th minute.

Garba pounced on the ball as he intercepted a back-pass by Davide Mansi and the Nigerian striker placed the ball into the back of the net.

To make matters worse for Qormi, substitute Gaetano Gesualdi picked a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on the 80th minute to leave his side playing in nine men.

 

