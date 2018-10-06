Floriana hit four past Senglea

Floriana's Clayton Failla looks to find a way past Brandon Muscat, of Senglea. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

FLORIANA 4



Cabral 2

Varela 40

Marcelina 54

Vella 66

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Caseres 32

Floriana broke little sweat to secure their third victory of the season after dispatching Senglea Athletic 4-1 at the National Stadium, yesterday.

The Greens made their intentions clear from the start and inside two minutes they broke ahead through Juninho Cabral who hit a long-range for a spectacular 1-0 lead.

Senglea managed to find the net on 32 minutes when Brandon Muscat whipped an inviting cross from the right-hand side and Rene Caseres capitalised on it to chalk up his first goal of the season since re-signing with the Cottonera outfit.

Nonetheless, the Greens restored their one-goal lead just before half-time.

Malta international Clayton Failla unlocked Ignacio Varela with a cross and the Argentine striker, unmarked inside the box, headed the ball home.

In the second half, the Greens extended their lead through another header, this time from Emerson Marcelina who capitalised on a Steve Pisani’s cross.

Floriana sealed the win with a fourth through another header, this time from Vella, who managed to hit the base of the net with a towering header to open his account in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Floriana's Cabral was named the BOV Player of the match by the local journalists.