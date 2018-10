Azerbaijan select experienced squad for Faroes, Malta qualifiers

Azerbaijan and Qarabag's Maksim Medvedev (left) against Arsenal, last Thursday.

Azerbaijan coach Gurban Gurbanov selected an experienced squad as his team prepare to take on the Faroe Islands and Malta in their upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifiers on October 11 and October.

Gurbanov's clan are keen to chalk up their first win in this group after registering two disappointing draws against Kosovo at home (0-0) and against Malta, at the Ta' Qali National Stadium (1-1).

The Azeri coach, who also manages local side Qarabag of whom he selected seven members, made sure to call up the likes of goalkeeper Kamran Aghayev of Kesla, Qarabag's Maksim Medvedev and Sabail's Rahid Amirguliyev, who all have over 50 caps for Azerbaijan.

Gurbanov has also included defender Tamkin Khalilzade of Gabala, whose only international goal was against Malta in September.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Kamran Aghayev (Kesla); Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev (Qarabag); Salahat Aghayev (Neftchi Baku).

Defenders: Urfan Abbasov (Gabala); Pavlo Pashayev (Oleksandriya); Maksim Medvedev (Qarabag); Mahammad Mirzabeyov (Neftchi Baku); Rahil Mammadov (Qarabag); Tamkim Khaliladze (Gabala); Badavi Huseynov (Qarabag); Bakhtiyar Hasanalizade (Sumgayit).

Midfielders: Gara Garayev (Qarabag); Araz Abdullayev (Qarabag); Emin Mahmudov (Neftchi Baku); Namik Alaskarov (Neftchi Baku); Dimitrij Nazarov (Erzgebirge Aue); Rahid Amirguliyev (Sabail); Javid Imamverdiyev (Sabah); Richard Almeida (Astana).

Forwards: Ruslan Qurbanov (Sabail); Ramil Sheydayev (Krylia Sovietov); Mahir Madatov (Qarabag); Rufat Dadashov (Preuben Munster).