Alcacer scores hat-trick as Dortmund stay on top

Paco Alcacer scored a hat-trick as Dortmund remain at the top of the Bundesliga.

Paco Alcacer came off the bench to score a hat-trick, including a free kick with the last kick of the game, to give Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund a dramatic 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday.

An extraordinary see-saw match produced four goals in the last ten minutes as Borussia hit back from 2-1 down to lead 3-2, defiant Augsburg equalised and Alcacer grabbed the winner.

Alfred Finnbogason gave Augsburg a halftime lead before Alcacer scored with his first touch in the 62nd minute, three minutes after coming on.

Philipp Max put Augsburg back in front, then Alcacer levelled in the 80th minute and substitute Mario Goetze, playing his first league match of the season, put Dortmund ahead for the first time four minutes later.

Michael Gregoritsch headed Augsburg level in the 87th minute only for Alcacer to curl a free kick around the wall in the fifth minute of stoppage time, ensuring Dortmund will finish the weekend top.