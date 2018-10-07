Watch: Tens of thousands show up for Notte Bianca

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Tens of thousands of people thronged the capital Valletta on Saturday night for the much-anticipated Notte Bianca.

All the city’s streets and squares from City Gate to Fort St Elmo hosted free open-air events and concerts featuring music, dance, theatre, literary, visual and digital arts, while State palaces, churches and museums were open to visitors for free.

St George’s Square hosted the main stage of the event, featuring big names including local favourites: nosnow/noalps, Toploader, Emma Muscat with special guest Biondo, and Tenishia featuring members from local Tribali.

Notte Bianca also featured theatre and dance performances, slackline acrobatics, workshops, poetry, flamenco, clowning, burlesque, science, clay, film, and more.