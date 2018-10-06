Slime reported across several bays... again

Slime, potentially sourced from fish farms, hit a number of beaches once again on Saturday.

Several readers sent pictures of the foamy white water being whipped up as it approaches shore.

Readers said the slime reeked of dead fish, and had hit beaches like Exiles in Sliema and Ħondoq in Gozo.

"This is a weekly occurrence. For people like me, the swimming season is not over," one reader from Sliema said.

Another bather in Gozo said: "The smell is really stomach-churning."

