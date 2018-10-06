Pharmacies open tomorrow

Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow near the Zabbar parish square,between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.