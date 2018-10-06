Announcements - October 6, 2018

BONS. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, née Camilleri, widow of John, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted daughters Marion, widow of Joseph Mifsud, Natalie, and her husband Richard Mercieca, and Marcelle, and her husband Pierre, her grandchildren Ivan and his wife Fleur, Katia and her husband Michael Satariano, Ian and his wife Marisa, Alan and his wife Amy, Anita and her husband Elvio Caruana, Keith and Kristian, her great grandchildren Christina, David, Emma, Zac, Adam, Sophie and baby Thomas, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Monday, October 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 2pm.

DOWLING. It is with great sadness that the family of ROBERTA Dowling, more known as Pat, announces her passing after a brief illness, on October 4, at the age of 64 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Vanessa, Adam and Sabrina, together with her grandchildren Tristan, Charles and Stella. Pat will also be sorely missed by her brothers John, James and Chris, by sisters-in-laws Gertrude, Carmen and Stephanie, and her many nephews and nieces.

A funeral service, praesente cadavere, in memory of Pat will be held on Thursday, October 11, at 8.30am, at the Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but those who so desire may make donations in her memory to the Hospice Foundation.

In Memoriam

ABELA – ANTONIA, née Samuele. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother. Her sons and daughters.

APAP. Treasured memories of BEATRICE on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Her family.

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of VICTORINE on the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Jean-Pierre, her step-daughters Margaret and Marika, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONAVIA. In loving memory of our dearest parents VINCENT HUGH and MARY on the anniversary of their passing to a better life. Rest in peace and look after us. Hector and Carmelina, Jennifer and Denis and families.

CALLEJA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved sister VICTORIA on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. So loved and so missed by her brothers Charles and Joseph and her sisters Antoinette and Elizabeth and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FAVA – VINCENT. A beloved father forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mario, Reggie and Marcelline.

KALLEYA. In loving memory of JOSEF, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his daughters, sons, in-laws, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

WELLS – MURIEL. Cherished memories of a beloved mother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children George and his wife Sylvia, Mary Ann and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

