Online motor and health claims services launched

Motor and health insurance clients can now lodge their claims online, through new, user-friendly services on the Atlas website.

For motor claims, clients can fill in a simple form which allows them to include their accident details, upload any accident photos and front-to-rear forms, as well as advise the motor claims department whether their vehicle needs a survey and choose the most convenient location for them – the head office in Ta’ Xbiex, at the J Micallef Service Stations in Rabat and Żejtun, or their own panel beater, if the car is not safe to drive.

Clients will then be contacted on how their claim will be taken forward.

For health and dental claims, clients can upload their claim form along with reports relevant to the claim. Claims will be processed within seven working days.

The claims section on the website can be accessed directly from the homepage.

With these services, Atlas is extending its client touchpoints to continue to offer the best and most convenient service possible, in particular to those who prefer online services.

For more details and information visit www.atlas.com.mt.