Exhibition solutions launched at Delta Summit

BeMatrix, world player in the exhibition and events industry, was launched in Malta by BigExhibits during the Delta Summit, held this week at the Intercontinental Hotel in St Julian’s.

At the Delta Summit, BigExhibits designed and built some of the most creative stands for various high-end clients using BeMatrix’s latest innovative solutions. The BeMatrix stands at the Delta summit stood out because of their modern and dynamic looks integrating LED technology.

Headquartered in Belgium, BeMatrix has grown to be a world leading brand with a global network of BePartners and subsidiaries around the world, including BigExhibits in Malta.

Commenting on their latest association with BeMatrix, Jean Pierre Mizzi, BigExhibits’ managing director, said: “We are proud to be associated with one of the leading brands in the stand building and events markets.”

“BeMatrix never ceases to amaze with innovation excellence, a fact which integrates well with BigExhibits’ continuous efforts to provide its clients with new, fresh and innovative branding solutions,” Mr Mizzi added.

BeMatrix is a Belgian exhibition company taking the exhibition industry by storm globally. This year BeMatrix has won the European Business Award in the €25 million turnover category and has also received the prestigious iF Design Award for LEDskin, LED displays integrated seamless in the unique BeMatrix system.