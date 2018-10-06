Blockchain one-stop shop collaboration

GTG Advocates and Wyzer have announced they will be forming a new joint venture, Caledo, to act as a one-stop shop to blockchain companies. Led by two of Malta’s most knowledgeable pioneers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, Ian Gauci and Abdalla Kablan respectively, Caledo is the first Maltese entity to offer corporate, legal, regulatory and technological services under a single umbrella.

Malta is fast becoming a global leader in the regulation of blockchain-based businesses and the jurisdiction of quality and choice for world class fintech companies. Bringing professionals who understand and embrace decentralised technology together with the island’s best legal minds, Caledo will bridge the gap between regulators and innovators by speaking the language of both.

“We are excited to be joining forces with GTG Advocates to provide this new industry with a full spectrum of solutions,” said Dr Kablan, founder and chairman of Wyzer, following the set-up of the joint venture.

“We believe that our joint expertise complement each other and together we will offer a full range of services that will positively impact this newly emerging market.”

Dr Gauci expressed his belief that: “Digital innovation is making us rethink the legacy paradigm around us, where cross-sectorial knowledge as well as activity are key.”

As the partner responsible for communications, media and technology within GTG Advocates, he added: “We are practising what we are preaching here and I am excited that GTG and Wyzer are setting the foundations for next chapter of services in the digital economy by being a key enabler and inceptor in this area.”

Caledo will strengthen Malta’s competitiveness in attracting world leading blockchain companies and aims to make Malta the jurisdiction of choice for disruptive and emerging technologies.