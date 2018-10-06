The Manoel Theatre’s Toi Toi education programme for 2018-2019 launched

Toi Toi features varied performances and workshops of all genres for young children, teenagers and adults.

Toi Toi, the Manoel Theatre’s education programme recently launched its 2018-2019 season, featuring varied performances and workshops of all genres for young children, teenagers and adults, as well as training for aspiring actors and opera singers.

The new Toi Toi artistic team, headed by Kenneth Zammit Tabona, includes some new consultants, including Sarah Spiteri for music, Ian Moore for drama and Dorian Mallia for dance.

Toi Toi is also hosting a poetry competition throughout the season. It is inviting established and aspiring poets to submit poems in any language, so long as they are accompanied by a translation in English or Maltese. Winning entries will be showcased during an event in September 2019 and will also be featured on Toi Toi’s 2019-2020 season brochure. The deadline for entries is noon on February 11, 2019.

As part of Toi Toi’s outreach to senior citizens, Send a Song, Julie James will be visiting St Vincent de Paul to sing songs of old to residents, and Charlotte Stafrace will offer them drama therapy.

This year, Toi Toi’s season includes Relaxed Performances specifically adapted for persons with disability. Performers and staff members are trained to deal with and assist such audiences.

TMYT, the training programmes for youths, offer weekly workshops for young people aged 16 to 25.

A new Teatru Manoel Opera Project (TMOP) will start next month, bringing conservatoire-level training for opera singers in Malta. This project will replace TMYO, the training programme for young classical singers. The application deadline for auditions is October 15.

For more information on the Toi Toi programme, call Kate Fenech Field on 2223 3522, e-mail education@teatrumanoel.mt or visit the website below.

www.teatrumanoel.com.mt