The Bard’s greatest tragedy

A National Theatre production of Shake­speare’s tragic play King Lear, staged in London’s West End, will be screened at St James Cavalier Cinema tomorrow at 6pm.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers – one a king, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and State are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

Ian McKellen, who performs the title role “reigns supreme in this triumphant production” (Daily Telegraph) and gives an “extraordinarily moving portrayal” (Independent). The play is directed by Jonathan Munby.

The National Theatre production of King Lear will be screened at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 6pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.