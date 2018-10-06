A personal journey with the Pope

Director Wim Wenders with Pope Francis.

The new film Pope Francis – A Man of His Word will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 8pm.

Rather than creating a biographical documentary about the Pope, award-winning German film-maker Wim Wenders in­ten­ded it to be a personal journey with Pope Francis.

The Pope’s ideas and message are central to the documentary, which sets out to present his work to reform the Roman Curia and his answers to today’s global questions.

During the film, Pope Francis engages the audience face-to-face with his deep concern for the poor and wealth inequality, his involvement in environmental issues and social justice, and his calls for peace.

