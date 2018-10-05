Advert
Friday, October 5, 2018, 10:29

Salvini attacks Juncker, hopes for change in 2019

Claims he is trying to change Europe from within

Matteo Salvini

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday accused top European Commissioners of wrecking Europe, and said he hoped next year's European parliamentary elections would change the EU political landscape.

"People like (Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker and (EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre) Moscovici have ruined Europe and our country," Salvini told reporters in Rome.

"We are trying to change this Europe from the inside and we hope that the May European elections will give us a hand. If not, things will be very difficult."

