MEPs fight for a common charger for mobile phones and devices

EPP Group MEPs have raised the stakes in their fight to get a common charger for mobile phones and other devices, saying that it was disappointing that after 10 years, the players in the industry have not reached an agreement.

In a letter sent to European Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, EPP Group MEP Róża Thun, who initiated the letter, said that the benefits of a common charger were clear.

“First, it would make life easier for European consumers and second, there is a very strong ecological aspect, reducing electronic waste.”

The MEPs lamented that despite the European Commission’s efforts, voluntary agreements between different industry players have not brought any concrete results for EU citizens.

The most recent Memorandum of Understanding is limited to smartphones, and does not solve the fragmentation in that sector, the letter says.

The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee Members want a common charger for mobile phones, tablets, e-book readers, smart cameras and wearable electronics to become a reality as soon as possible.

The European Commission could make it happen by adopting a 'delegated act', the MEPs demanded.

The letter was signed by members from four different political groups.