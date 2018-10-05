Guilty plea in cough medicine murder trial

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A North Carolina man who told police he fatally stabbed his wife after overdosing on cough medicine pleaded guilty to her murder.

Matthew Phelps was accused of stabbing his wife Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29, to death after taking cold and cough medicine Coricidin because it made him "feel good".

Phelps studied evangelism at a bible college in Kentucky and was an aspiring pastor.

He was heard on a 911 call released by the Raleigh Police Department telling the operator "I think I did it". In the 911 audio recording, Phelps is heard taking long, heavy breaths and makes multiple pauses.

As part of the plea agreement, Phelps will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.