Advert
Friday, October 5, 2018, 18:19 by Reuters

Guilty plea in cough medicine murder trial

A North Carolina man who told police he fatally stabbed his wife after overdosing on cough medicine pleaded guilty to her murder.

Matthew Phelps was accused of stabbing his wife Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29, to death after taking cold and cough medicine Coricidin because it made him "feel good".

Phelps studied evangelism at a bible college in Kentucky and was an aspiring pastor.

He was heard on a 911 call released by the Raleigh Police Department telling the operator "I think I did it". In the 911 audio recording, Phelps is heard taking long, heavy breaths and makes multiple pauses.

As part of the plea agreement, Phelps will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. In a surprise, first alien moon discovered is big and gaseous

  2. Interpol chief goes missing after visit to China

  3. UK jails gang who turned slavery into 'family business'

  4. May planning to rush Brexit through parliament to deter own...

  5. Seven policemen shot in South Carolina, one dead

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed