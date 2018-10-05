Watch: Brewers top Rockies in MLB's NLDS opener

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) steals third base as Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) attempts a tag during the seventh inning in game one of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich worked a walk, took second on a wild pitch, third on an infield out and scored on Mike Moustakas' two-out, two-strike, walk-off single in the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in the opener of the National League Division Series.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday afternoon, with Colorado slated to start Tyler Anderson against Milwaukee's Jhoulys Chacin.

After the Rockies rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a two-run ninth to force extra innings, Yelich, who earlier had homered and singled, sparked the winning rally. He battled back from an 0-2 count against Rockies right-hander Adam Ottavino (0-1) to draw an inning-opening walk in the 10th.

Yelich got to third with two outs before Moustakas, who barely stayed alive on an 0-2 foul tip that rattled around the glove of Rockies catcher Tony Wolters, lined his game-winner to right field.

Joc Pederson hit a leadoff home run Thursday, Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven shutout innings as a surprise Game 1 starter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the National League Division Series with a 6-0 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez also homered as the defending National League champion Dodgers won their first postseason game since losing Game 7 of the 2017 World Series to the Houston Astros.

Ryu, who missed 3 1/2 months this season due to a left groin strain, was named Game 1 starter over staff ace Clayton Kershaw, who would have been on regular rest after making his final regular-season start on Saturday. Kershaw will start in Game 2 on Friday.