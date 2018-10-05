Watch: Brady, Pats stroll past banged-up Colts

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady racked up 341 passing yards and four total touchdowns, and the host New England Patriots put away the battered Indianapolis Colts 38-24 on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Trailing 24-3 at half, the Colts (1-4) climbed within 24-17 behind a pair of Andrew Luck touchdown passes and two Brady interceptions, each of which went off a teammate's hands.

But Brady, who finished 34 of 44, restored the lead to 14 with a 34-yard floater to a double-covered Josh Gordon with 9:19 remaining. It was Gordon's first score for New England and Brady's 500th career touchdown pass, eight back of Brett Favre for second on the all-time list. Peyton Manning is first with 539.