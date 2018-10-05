Advert
Trump boards plane with paper stuck to his shoe

Embarrassing mishap inspires jabs at the US president

US President Donald Trump made an embarrassing and lasting impression on crowds Thursday, as he boarded Air Force One with a long sheet of what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his left shoe.

Mr Trump made his grand entrance into the jet not noticing he had tissue flailing behind his foot.

Many held back their giggles as he confidently made his way up the steps to the jet and waved to the crowd.

The internet could not get enough of the hilarious mishap, with the video of Trump’s naïve wave racking up more than a million views in a few days.

'It kinda makes sense considering he's a piece of s***,' one user quipped.

The s*** is starting to stick,' another tweet read.

