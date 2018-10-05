Watch: Teachers' warrants are 'not VRT tests' - Education Minister

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Mr Bartolo briefs reporters. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Teachers’ warrants were “not VRT tests”, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Friday, insisting that the authorities had no intention of removing any warrants or introducing annual tests for educators.

Speaking with reporters moments after teachers’ union MUT stormed out of a moderation meeting at ministry headquarters in Floriana, Mr Bartolo said the government was showing goodwill at the negotiating table.

The union took exception to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat briefing reporters on the negotiations while they were ongoing.

Dr Muscat told journalists, when asked earlier on Friday, that the government was prepared to withdraw the reform altogether if the MUT called off a strike due on Monday.

Weighing in on this, Mr Bartolo said the government had decided on this position on Thursday night.

“Had journalists asked me about this when I was walking into the office this morning, I would have told them too,” he said.

Mr Bartolo appealed for calm heads to prevail and urged against “hysteria”.

He also said he was disgusted by comments he had read on social media criticising teachers, who he said had every right to be concerned when they heard their warrants were in jeopardy.

Mr Bartolo said he welcomed healthy debate on the reform.

“Do you know where they don’t discuss these things? [North Korean Capital] Pyongyang.” he said.