Watch: Teachers to strike on Monday, despite PM's offer to withdraw proposals

Dr Muscat speaking to reporters on Friday morning. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Monday's teacher strike will go on as planned despite the Prime Minister's offer to withdraw the proposed Education Act from Parliament.

In a statement, the Malta Union of Teachers expressed dismay that Dr Muscat disclosed information which had been discussed in a conciliatory meeting Friday morning.

Dr Muscat's disclosure was intended to ensure that the ministry got what it wanted, "either by stealth or through an impressive spin machine which is trying to pit the rest of society against educators," the MUT said.

The union is insisting it is not only protesting the current "abominable proposed law", but the lack of consultation before the Education Act was presented in Parliament.

"This industrial action is the culmination of many disappointments, including the negation and then minimisation of what the MUT has been saying since discovering the bills tabled in Parliament," it insisted.

The three bills presented in Parliament should still be withdrawn, the union insisted.

MUT president Marco Bonnici said teachers were being treated poorly. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

"You first" - UPE

Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Educators said the Prime Minister would have to withdraw the proposed Act from parliament first before it called its members off Monday's plannedstrike.

"We will not support the MUT calling off the strike until we see Dr Muscat has withdrawn the bill from Parliament," UPE head Graham Sansone said.

Insisting warrants should not be tied to continuous training, Mr Sansone said the warrants opened a Pandora’s Box for all professions.

"What’s to say other professions regulated by warrants will not be threatened as well?" Mr Sansone asked.