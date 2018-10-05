Advert
Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:36

Watch: Ladder-carrying workers rescue pensioner from house fire

Blaze at residence in Sta Venera was promptly controlled

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two workers passing by a house in Sta Venera at 1pm spotted smoke coming out of the windows and took prompt action.

Using a ladder they were carrying, the foreign nationals climbed onto the first-floor balcony and persuaded the elderly lady who lived there to climb down. The workers then stayed on the balcony to help an elderly man until an ambulance and fire-engine turned up.

On-site witnesses said that the blaze was put out promptly, with the two elderly residents being checked for smoke inhalation.

Video: Mark Zammit CordinaVideo: Mark Zammit Cordina

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. MUT turns down minister's meeting offer, forges ahead with...

  2. Watch: MUT caught off-guard as Muscat goes public with offer to...

  3. 64 stung by travel agency scam

  4. Muscat distances himself from Tony Zarb’s comments

  5. ‘Unauthorised’ Tal-Balal road works denounced by heritage watchdog

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed