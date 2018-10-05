Watch: Ladder-carrying workers rescue pensioner from house fire
Blaze at residence in Sta Venera was promptly controlled
Two workers passing by a house in Sta Venera at 1pm spotted smoke coming out of the windows and took prompt action.
Using a ladder they were carrying, the foreign nationals climbed onto the first-floor balcony and persuaded the elderly lady who lived there to climb down. The workers then stayed on the balcony to help an elderly man until an ambulance and fire-engine turned up.
On-site witnesses said that the blaze was put out promptly, with the two elderly residents being checked for smoke inhalation.