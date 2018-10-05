Watch: It is finally illegal to chain dogs

In 2016, a pure breed Shar Pei was found with a chain embedded in its neck

It is now illegal to chain dogs, after years of lobbying by NGOs and a bill on the issue being published over two years ago.

The subsidiary legislation to the Animal Welfare Act makes it illegal to chain or allow dogs to have inadequate collars.

"No individual can keep a dog tethered, or cause a dog to be tethered, fastened, chained or restrained to a stationary object as a primary method of confinement," the legislation notes.

In fact, leashes will only be allowed while walking a dog or during veterinary procedures and enforcement.

New enclosure specifications have also been included, so that owners will be fined if the dog is found in a space too small for its size.

Thousands of reports on animal cruelty are received each year, with reports spiking during the summer. Animal welfare inspectors told Times of Malta dogs chained to balconies during the summer often die or become seriously sick when they spend hours outside exposed to the sun.

