Tourist arrivals up 10 per cent in August
Average tourist spent €817 while holidaying in Malta
Tourist arrivals in August were estimated at 317,490, more than 10.2 per cent more than the same month in 2017.
The National Statistics Office said 290,734 tourists visited Malta for a holiday, while 8,980 came for business purposes.
Arrivals from EU states went up by 8.6% to 266,492 when compared to August 2017. Most arrivals - 44% - were aged between 25 and 44, followed by those within the 0-24 age bracket (28.2%).
Total nights spent went up by 5.7% when compared to August 2017, surpassing 2.7 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (46.9%) was spent in collective accommodation. This comprises hotels, guesthouses, hostels, tourist villages, holiday complexes, bed and breakfasts and campsites.
Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €320.6 million, an increase of 7.2% over the same month in 2017.
Arrivals in the first eight months of 2018 reached 1,765,402, an increase of 15.7% over the same period in 2017. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 14.1%, reaching nearly 12.8 million nights.
Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €1.4 billion, 10.2% higher than that recorded for 2017.
Total expenditure per capita stood at €817, a decrease of 4.8% when compared to 2017.